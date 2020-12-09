Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. 480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE France ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.57% of Franklin FTSE France ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

