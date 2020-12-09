Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.78. Approximately 3,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 14,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,590 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.01% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

