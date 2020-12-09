Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLCO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 112,183 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 262,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLCO opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.