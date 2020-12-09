fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Shares Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

fuboTV Inc. (OTCMKTS:FUBO)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.00. 4,098,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 883,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on fuboTV from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on fuboTV from $29.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

fuboTV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.