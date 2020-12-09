Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Gamida Cell worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GMDA opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $266.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GMDA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

