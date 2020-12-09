GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €23.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.69 ($33.75).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) stock opened at €28.53 ($33.56) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.