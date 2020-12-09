Genetron Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 16th (NYSE:GTH)

Genetron’s (NYSE:GTH) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 16th. Genetron had issued 16,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 19th. The total size of the offering was $256,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Genetron’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Genetron in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Genetron alerts:

GTH opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70. Genetron has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Genetron by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 910,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 155,060 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genetron by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 153,045 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Genetron by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Genetron in the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genetron in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.