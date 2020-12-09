Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Insider Patrice Merrin Acquires 16,003 Shares of Stock

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) insider Patrice Merrin acquired 16,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £31.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 187.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. Glencore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.30 ($3.37).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glencore plc (GLEN.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 228.75 ($2.99).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

