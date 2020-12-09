Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of GVA opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.42. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $28.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 68.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 30.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

