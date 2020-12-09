GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) Shares Down 0.1%

GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.16. 46,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 41,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 108.0% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

