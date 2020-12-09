Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Greggs plc (GRG.L) (LON:GRG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,807 ($23.61).

Several research firms recently commented on GRG. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs plc (GRG.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Greggs plc (GRG.L) alerts:

GRG stock opened at GBX 1,756 ($22.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 450.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,565.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,506.82. Greggs plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,550 ($33.32).

About Greggs plc (GRG.L)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Greggs plc (GRG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs plc (GRG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.