GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) Shares Down 1%

Shares of GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.91. Approximately 59,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 291,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$243.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81.

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GT Gold Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) Company Profile (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.