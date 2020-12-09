Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $126.42. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at $879,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,538.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,444,764 shares of company stock worth $754,180,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 91.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 121.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,163,000 after acquiring an additional 833,174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after acquiring an additional 737,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 140.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 937,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,074,000 after acquiring an additional 548,518 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

