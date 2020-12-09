Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 99.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,787,781.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 6.81.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

