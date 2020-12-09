Hanger, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Hanger worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Hanger by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,569 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hanger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanger by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,592 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,436 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Hanger by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,334 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 294,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The healthcare company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $256.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.01 million.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.