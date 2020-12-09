Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stake Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Harsco worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Harsco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Harsco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.40 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

