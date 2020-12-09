Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,737 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.41% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $56,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HVT opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

HVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti upped their price target on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.