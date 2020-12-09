Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 61.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.