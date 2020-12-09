Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HE stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

