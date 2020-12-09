HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $170.00 at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCA. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $159.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $159.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,953,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $5,050,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,654,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 677,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after purchasing an additional 167,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

