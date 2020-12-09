Head to Head Contrast: Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) versus FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFP Partners has a beta of 6.56, suggesting that its stock price is 556% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of FFP Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and FFP Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $7.21 billion 0.37 $184.40 million $9.46 14.76 FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and FFP Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 3.08% 29.87% 6.80% FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Asbury Automotive Group and FFP Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 FFP Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus price target of $130.71, suggesting a potential downside of 6.37%. Given Asbury Automotive Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Asbury Automotive Group is more favorable than FFP Partners.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats FFP Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 107 new vehicle franchises representing 31 brands of automobiles at 88 dealership locations; and 25 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About FFP Partners

FFP Partners, L.P. operates as a limited partnership firm. Its sole general partner is FFP Real Estate Trust whose real properties are owned, and its rental activities are conducted, by FFP Properties, its operating subsidiary. The company owns a 60% partnership interest in FFP Properties and serves as its sole general partner. FFP Partners was founded in 1986.

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.