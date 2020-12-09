Head-To-Head Review: MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) vs. Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediWound and Synovics Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound $31.79 million 3.19 $4.95 million $0.08 46.63 Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MediWound has higher revenue and earnings than Synovics Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MediWound and Synovics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound 0 0 3 0 3.00 Synovics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediWound presently has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 65.33%. Given MediWound’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediWound is more favorable than Synovics Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares MediWound and Synovics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound -53.12% -94.63% -29.86% Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of MediWound shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Synovics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MediWound has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediWound beats Synovics Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; and MWPC003 for connective tissue disorders. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Synovics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Synovics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and dietary supplement products. Its over-the-counter product categories include analgesics, cough and cold tablets, antihistamines, and laxatives and antacids. The company was founded on December 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

