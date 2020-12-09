Head-To-Head Survey: AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) & Kismet Acquisition One (NASDAQ:KSMT)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Kismet Acquisition One (NASDAQ:KSMT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Kismet Acquisition One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50% Kismet Acquisition One N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Kismet Acquisition One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.80 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -9.11 Kismet Acquisition One N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kismet Acquisition One has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AgroFresh Solutions and Kismet Acquisition One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kismet Acquisition One 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 125.49%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Kismet Acquisition One.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Kismet Acquisition One on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kismet Acquisition One Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the telecommunications infrastructure, internet and technology, and consumer goods and services sectors operating in Russia. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.