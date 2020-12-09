Head-To-Head Survey: Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) & Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) and Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cactus alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cactus and Superior Drilling Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus 0 5 6 1 2.67 Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cactus currently has a consensus price target of $21.82, suggesting a potential downside of 20.37%. Given Cactus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cactus is more favorable than Superior Drilling Products.

Profitability

This table compares Cactus and Superior Drilling Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus 11.96% 14.25% 9.00% Superior Drilling Products -7.96% -19.37% -7.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cactus and Superior Drilling Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus $628.41 million 3.29 $85.61 million $1.86 14.73 Superior Drilling Products $19.00 million 0.73 -$940,000.00 ($0.04) -13.63

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Drilling Products. Superior Drilling Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cactus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Cactus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Cactus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cactus has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cactus beats Superior Drilling Products on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as 3 service centers in Eastern Australia. Cactus, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers. The company also manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.