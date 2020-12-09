Head to Head Survey: Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) vs. Montage Resources (NYSE:MR)

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Woodside Petroleum and Montage Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Petroleum 0 1 2 0 2.67 Montage Resources 0 7 1 0 2.13

Montage Resources has a consensus price target of $6.39, suggesting a potential upside of 19.14%. Given Montage Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Montage Resources is more favorable than Woodside Petroleum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and Montage Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Petroleum $4.87 billion 3.38 $343.00 million N/A N/A Montage Resources $634.44 million 0.30 $31.76 million $2.29 2.34

Woodside Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Montage Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and Montage Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Montage Resources -8.49% 2.74% 1.39%

Risk & Volatility

Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montage Resources has a beta of 3.91, indicating that its stock price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Woodside Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Montage Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Montage Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 233,800 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 2,729.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corporation and changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation in February 2019. Montage Resources Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Irving, Texas.

