HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. HealthEquity has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 93.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 25.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

