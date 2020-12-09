HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $75.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HQY. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.69.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.92, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,671,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,459,000 after buying an additional 189,130 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,996,000 after purchasing an additional 780,916 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,938 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 60.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

