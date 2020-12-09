Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,613,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,157,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 171,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 55,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 54,447 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTLF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

