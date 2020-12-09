HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €50.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.83 ($52.75).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) stock opened at €52.15 ($61.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €44.16 and its 200 day moving average is €40.71. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.82).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

