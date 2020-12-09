Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HP. B. Riley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.