Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HCAC)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,707 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 935% compared to the average volume of 455 put options.

NASDAQ HCAC opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

