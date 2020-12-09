Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Short Interest Update

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 17.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,873,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 75.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,127,000 after acquiring an additional 730,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 48.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 247,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 18.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 403,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 63,768 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 154.04 and a beta of 1.43. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $626.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

