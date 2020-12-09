HNP Capital LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,199 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

