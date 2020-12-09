HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Holdings Trimmed by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its position in HomeStreet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 238,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 6,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $165,476.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,007 shares of company stock worth $1,095,541. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $738.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.