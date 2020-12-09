HSBC Downgrades Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) to Hold

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $64.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $64.44.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

