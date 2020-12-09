Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

HTHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.74. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth $70,549,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 68,058.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,608,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,461,000 after buying an additional 1,606,176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,483,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,043,000 after buying an additional 1,350,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,837,000 after buying an additional 1,340,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,747,000 after buying an additional 1,130,258 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

