Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €23.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.73 ($34.98).

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) stock opened at €27.58 ($32.45) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.23. Hugo Boss AG has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -13.60.

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.