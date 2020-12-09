Infinity Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,626 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,541% compared to the typical volume of 160 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $177.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.81. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.84.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.19.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

