Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Trading Up 0%

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.44 and last traded at $48.35. Approximately 22,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 4,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.71% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.