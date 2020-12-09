Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Inter Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

IPPLF opened at $10.19 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

