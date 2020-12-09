Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $120.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intercontinental Exchange traded as high as $110.07 and last traded at $109.92, with a volume of 3863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.23.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.31.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,363 shares of company stock worth $6,793,240 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.0% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $6,287,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

