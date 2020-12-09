Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.53. 1,696 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,856 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

