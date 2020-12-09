Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.35. 81 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 89,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.59% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.