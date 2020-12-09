Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.77% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of EWSC stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07.

