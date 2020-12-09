Investors Purchase Large Volume of Futu Call Options (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,636 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average volume of 2,370 call options.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUTU opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. Futu has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($2.39).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 15,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 761,025 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Futu by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 551,631 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $9,104,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $6,905,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth $4,059,000. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

