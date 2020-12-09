Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 20,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $615,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,762,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,716 shares of company stock worth $14,008,586. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $34.92.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

