Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,192 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,762,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 20,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $615,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,716 shares of company stock worth $14,008,586. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRDM opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

