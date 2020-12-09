Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

