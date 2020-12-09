iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.40 and last traded at $43.40. Approximately 734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMDY. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 76,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,301,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

