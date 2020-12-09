iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.72. 2,591 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

